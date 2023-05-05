Corporate Deal

Shopify Inc. has agreed to sell 6 River Systems, an autonomous mobile fulfillment provider, to Ocado Group in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Davis Polk & Wardwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. Shopify was represented by a Skadden Arps team including partner Christopher Barlow. Ocado Group, which is based in Hatfield, United Kingdom, was advised by Davis Polk. The Davis Polk team included partners Louis Goldberg and Daniel Brass.

May 05, 2023, 8:50 AM

