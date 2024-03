Corporate Deal

Investment funds and accounts managed by KKR have agreed to acquire a majority stake in utility scale solar project developer Avantus. New York-based KKR was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners John Pitts, Adam Garmezy and Randy Santa Ana. Counsel information for Avantus, which is based in Los Angeles, was not immediately available.

March 21, 2024, 11:28 AM

