Motorola Solutions was counseled by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in a debt issuance worth $1.0 billion. The Wachtell Lipton team included partners Tijana Dvornic, Emily Johnson, David Karp, Gregory Pessin and Viktor Sapezhnikov.

February 16, 2024, 6:29 PM

