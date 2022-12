Corporate Deal

Greenberg Traurig counseled telecommunications company Cyfrowy Polsat SA, also known as Polsat Plus Group, in a bond issuance valued at 2.67 billion Polish zloty ($603.6 million). Polsat is the first Polish company issuing sustainability-linked bonds according to the International Capital Market Association standard. The Greenberg team was led by partners Daniel Kaczorowski and Paulina Kimla-Kaczorowska.

Telecommunications

December 28, 2022, 11:20 AM