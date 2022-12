Corporate Deal

Exponential Technology Group Inc. has agreed to acquire Braemac Pty Ltd., an electronic component distribution provider, in a deal guided by Clayton Utz and Norton Rose Fulbright. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fort Worth, Texas-based Exponential Technology is advised by Clayton Utz. Braemac, which is based in Sydney, is represented by a Norton Rose Fulbright team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 16, 2022, 9:33 AM