Carmell Therapeutics Corp. has agreed to acquire regenerative medicine company Axolotl Biologix for a total equity value of approximately $1.4 billion. Pittsburgh-based Carmell Therapeutics was advised by Goodwin Procter. Axolotl Biologix, which is based in Flagstaff, Arizona, was represented by a Doyen Sebesta & Poelma team.

July 28, 2023, 9:10 AM

