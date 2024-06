Corporate Deal

Blackstone Real Estate has agreed to sell Turtle Bay Resort to Host Hotels & Resorts for $725 million. Blackstone was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partners Krista Miniutti and Gregory Ressa. Bethesda, Maryland-based Host Hotels was advised by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.

June 03, 2024, 9:41 AM

