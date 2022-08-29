Corporate Deal

P10 Inc., a markets solutions provider, has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding membership interests of Westech Investment Advisors LLC. The transaction, announced Aug. 26, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. P10 was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team including partners Michael Cannon, Krista Hanvey and Doug Rayburn. Westech, which is based in Portola Valley, California, was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Skadden Arps team included Andrew Garelick, David Hepp, Joseph Penko and Gavin White.

Investment Firms

August 29, 2022, 11:39 AM