Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright counseled private equity fund ESSVP IV in connection with its acquisition of the Harter Group, a machine components manufacturer. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Norton Rose team was led by partners Sven Schweneke and Dr. Michael Prubner. Counsel information for Harter Stanztechnik, based in Germany, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 02, 2023, 10:14 AM