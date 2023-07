Corporate Deal

Ropes & Gray counseled orthopedic implant manufacturer Tecomet Inc. in connection with the refinancing of its entire capital structure, including its previously outstanding asset-based loan revolver and first and second lien term loan notes. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Ropes & Gray team was led by business restructuring partners Ryan Preston Dahl and Ben Rhode.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 17, 2023, 9:31 AM

nature of claim: /