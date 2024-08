Corporate Deal

OcuMension Therapeutics announced an agreement with Alcon Inc. where OcuMension will acquire commercialization rights in China to a portfolio of Alcon dry eye treatments and procedural drops. Financial terms were not disclosed. Shanghai-based OcuMension was advised by Morrison & Foerster. Alcon was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partners Branden Berns, Karen Spindler and Alison Beal.

Health Care

August 15, 2024, 3:25 PM