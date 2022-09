Corporate Deal

Hengeler Mueller counseled automotive component manufacturer Woco Franz Josef Holding GmbH in connection with the financial structuring of a syndicated loan, Schuldschein loans and bilateral credit lines both in and outside Germany. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Hengeler Mueller team included partners Henning Hilke, Martin Tasma and Daniel Weib.

Automotive

September 26, 2022, 9:20 AM