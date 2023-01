Corporate Deal

Stone Point Capital has agreed to make an investment in wealth management firm IEQ Capital in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and Paul Hastings. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Stone Point was advised by a Sidley Austin team that includes partners Grace Jamgochian and Brien Wassner. IEQ Capital, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by Paul Hastings.

Investment Firms

January 23, 2023, 11:14 AM