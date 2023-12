Corporate Deal

TechyBird Acquisition Corp., a blank check company targeting the tech and biotech sectors, filed with the SEC on Dec. 6 for a $60 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Loeb & Loeb partner Lawrence Venick. The underwriters, led by Spartan Capital Securities LLC, are represented by Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li partner Louis Taubman.

December 09, 2023, 2:56 PM

