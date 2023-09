Corporate Deal

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. has agreed to acquire certain oil and gas producing properties including leasehold and mineral interests in the Giddings, Texas area for $300 million. Houston-based Magnolia Oil was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Mark Dundon, Chris Heasley, Ryan Phelps, Anthony Speier and Danny Nappier.

Real Estate

September 06, 2023, 10:17 AM

