Corporate Deal

Doodles, a web3 entertainment and media brand known for its NFTs, announced that it has secured $54 million in a funding round led by Seven Seven Six, with participation from 10T Holdings, Acrew Capital and FTX Ventures. Doodles was advised by a Proskauer Rose team led by partners Christopher Ahn, Colleen Hart and Kristian Herrmann. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 14, 2022, 7:42 AM