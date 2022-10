Corporate Deal

Livestream event producer Driift Live Ltd. has agreed to acquire livestreaming technology and sales platform Dreamstage from Deezer SA. Financial terms were not disclosed. France-based Deezer is advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Patrick Baldwin. Counsel information for Driift Live, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 03, 2022, 8:09 AM