Corporate Deal

CBRE Group has agreed to acquire facility services provider J&J Worldwide Services from private investment firm Arlington Capital Partners for $1.05 billion. The transaction, announced Feb. 5, is expected to close in the coming months. Dallas-based CBRE Group was advised by ArentFox Schiff and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team included partner Mark Pflug. Chevy Chase, Maryland-based Arlington Capital was represented by a Sheppard Mullin team led by partners Michael Koltonyuk and Frank Bacelli.

Real Estate

February 06, 2024, 9:52 AM

