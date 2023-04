Corporate Deal

Porsche Automobil Holding SE was counseled by Hengeler Mueller in a bond issuance valued at 750 million euros ($826 million). The Hengeler Mueller team included partners Alexander Rang, Gerd Sassenrath, Carsten Schapmann and Matthias Scheifele. The notes come due 2028.

Banking & Financial Services

April 25, 2023, 7:01 AM

nature of claim: /