Corporate Deal

Platinum Equity has agreed to acquire a majority interest in investment firm the Cook & Boardman Group from Littlejohn & Co. The transaction, announced Sept. 29, is expected to close before the end of the year. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Platinum Equity was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by Century City-based partners Sean Denvir and Jason Silvera. Platinum Equity was also represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher, acting as debt financing counsel. The Willkie Farr team was led by partners Cris Greer, Joshua Deason and Jason Pearl. Cook & Boardman was guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Investment Firms

October 02, 2023, 11:57 AM

