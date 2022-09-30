Corporate Deal

Cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital Ltd. announced that after a two week auction process the company's operation company, Voyager Digital LLC, has selected West Realm Shires Inc. as the highest and best bid for its assets. The bid is valued at approximately $1.5 billion. New York-based Voyager is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team. West Realm is represented by Sullivan & Cromwell. The S&C team includes partners Andrew G. Dietderich, Mitchell S. Eitel and Brian D. Glueckstein. The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors is counseled by McDermott Will & Emery.

September 30, 2022, 10:10 AM