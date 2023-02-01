Corporate Deal

Funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, together with Elliott Investment Management LP have placed a $900 million convertible preferred equity investment in Western Digital. New York-based Apollo Global was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Western Digital, which is based in San Jose, California, was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Skadden Arps team included partners Thomas Ivey and Kenton King. A Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Stewart McDowell counseled Elliott Investment.

Technology

February 01, 2023, 8:46 AM