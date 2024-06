Corporate Deal

Constructor.io Corp. has secured $25 million from investors including Sapphire Ventures and Silversmith Capital Partners. Silversmith Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Christian Atwood, Larissa Cespedes-Yaffar and tax partner Lee Morlock. Counsel information wasn't immediately available for Constructor.io.

June 18, 2024, 1:06 PM

