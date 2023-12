Corporate Deal

Genesis Energy was counseled by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld; Bradley Arant Boult Cummings; Liskow & Lewis; and the Law Office of John Foster Tyra in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $600 million. Hunton Andrews Kurth represented the underwriters, BofA Securities Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, Capital One Securities Inc. and others. The notes come due 2029.

December 01, 2023, 10:20 AM

