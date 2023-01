Corporate Deal

Wealth management firm Parallel Advisors announced a recapitalization of the firm led by private equity investment firm Golden Gate Capital and Parallel's existing management. Concurrently, Parallel has also acquired asset management firm AUTUS Asset Management. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Parallel was advised by Alston & Bird. Golden Gate Capital, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Robert Holo and Jeremy Veit. AUTUS Asset Management was counseled by RiezmanBerger PC.

Banking & Financial Services

January 06, 2023, 7:39 AM