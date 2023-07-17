Corporate Deal

HawkEye 360 Inc., a radio frequency data analytics firm, has secured $58 million in a Series D-1 funding round led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock with participation from, Adage Capital, Insight Partners, Manhattan Venture Partners and others. Herndon, Virginia-based HawkEye 360 was advised by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. The WilmerHale team was led by partners Stephanie Evans and Adam Freiman. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

