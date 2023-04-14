Corporate Deal

Clearlake Capital Group, together with its affiliates and Symphony Technology Group, have agreed to sell Archer Technologies, a risk management cloud-based software provider, to Cinven in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and Kirkland & Ellis. The transaction, announced April 13, is expected to close in the middle of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Santa Monica, California-based Clearlake was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners Mark Castiglia and Mehdi Khodadad. Cinven, which is based in London, was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Laura Sullivan and Martha Todd.

