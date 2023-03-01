Corporate Deal

EQT Active Core Infrastructure and Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP) have agreed to acquire Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. for an enterprise value of $3 billion. EQT was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partners Michael Holick, Robert Langdon and Mark Myott. PSP was represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Radius was counseled by Cravath, Swaine & Moore. Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnel is serving as legal counsel to the transaction committee of the Radius board of directors.

Telecommunications

March 01, 2023, 5:26 PM