Kirkland & Ellis represented Ares Management on the successful final closing of Ares SSG Capital Partners VI L.P., securing commitments of $2.4 billion in aggregate across the Fund and co-investment vehicles. The Kirkland team was led by investment funds partners Justin Dolling, Jamie Hill and Jerry Choi.

November 03, 2023, 1:51 PM

