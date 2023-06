Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has counseled an ad hoc group of noteholders in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $200 million. The issuance was announced Jun. 21 by Redwood City, California-based Shutterfly LLC. The Davis Polk team included partners Dan Gibbons, Damian Schaible, Kenneth Steinberg and Natasha Tsiouris.

Internet & Social Media

June 22, 2023, 6:04 AM

nature of claim: /