Affiliates of Kohlberg & Co. have agreed to acquire business advisory firm Riveron. H.I.G. Capital will continue to exist as a minority investor in Riveron. The transaction, announced June 9, is expected to close in July. Financial terms were not disclosed. Mount Kisco, New York-based Kohlberg & Co. was advised by Ropes & Gray and Greenberg Traurig. Riveron were represented by McDermott Will & Emery.

June 12, 2023, 9:01 AM

