Macquarie Group Ltd. announced that it has placed an investment in Pavlov Media, a student campus housing broadband services provider, in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Hogan Lovells. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sydney-based Macquarie Group was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Pavlov Media, which is based in Champaign, Illinois, was represented by a Hogan Lovells team led by partners Peter Cohen-Millstein and Adrienne Ellman.

March 29, 2023, 10:01 AM

