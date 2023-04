Corporate Deal

CCFNB Bancorp Inc. and Muncy Bank Financial Inc. have announced a merger agreement valuing the combined banks total assets at approximately $1.6 billion. The transaction, announced April 18, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania-based CCFNB Bancorp was counseled by Stevens & Lee. Muncy Bank, which is based in Muncy, Pennsylvania, was advised by a Barley Snyder team.

Banking & Financial Services

April 19, 2023, 7:47 AM

