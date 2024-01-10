Corporate Deal

Silver Lake and investment vehicles managed by DigitalBridge Group have agreed to place a $6.4 billion equity investment in Vantage Data Centers, a hyperscale data center campuses owner. The transaction, announced Jan. 9, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Silver Lake was guided by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partners Justin Hamill, Chad Rolston and Farah O’Brien. Boca Raton, Florida-based DigitalBridge was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Shamus Crosby, Andrew Purcell, David Rubinsky and Gabriel Silva. Vantage Data, which is based in Denver, was represented by a Proskauer Rose team including partners Kunal Dogra, Steven Lichtenfeld and Don Melamed.

January 10, 2024, 11:01 AM

