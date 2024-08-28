Corporate Deal

USA Rare Earth, a magnet production company, is going public via SPAC merger with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II. As a result of the merger, USA Rare Earth will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $870 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 22, is expected to close in early 2025. Tampa, Florida-based USA Rare Earth was represented by King & Spalding. The blank check company was advised by a White & Case team led by capital markets partner Joel Rubinstein.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 28, 2024, 12:45 PM