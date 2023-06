Corporate Deal

i3 Broadband has completed its acquisition of commercial communications provider Big River Broadband, and its wholly owned subsidiary Circle Fiber, in a deal guided by Thompson Coburn; Polsinelli; and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Financial terms were not disclosed. Champaign, Illinois-based i3 Broadband was advised by Thompson Coburn. Big River, which is based in Farmington, Missouri, was represented by a Polsinelli team and Morgan Lewis.

