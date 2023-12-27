Corporate Deal

Leonard Green & Partners has placed an investment in IRIS Software Group, an accountancy, payroll, human resources, education and financials software provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. Concurrently, Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) and Hg have reinvested in the company. Los Angeles-based Leonard Green was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Maarten Overmars, Jason Silvera and David Walker. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Linklaters represented Hg. Ropes & Gray acted as legal counsel to ICG. Counsel information for IRIS Software, which is based in the United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

December 27, 2023, 9:33 AM

nature of claim: /