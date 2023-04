Corporate Deal

Yukon Partners announced that it has placed an equity investment in Jitterbit Inc. to support in its acquisition of Vinyl Development d/b/a Zudy, an application development platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. Minneapolis-based Yukon Partners was advised by Dorsey & Whitney. Counsel information for Vinyl Development, which is based in Miami, was not immediately available.

Technology

April 05, 2023

