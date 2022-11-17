Corporate Deal

Funds affiliated with BDT Capital Partners LLC have agreed to acquire a minority interest in Exyte GmbH, a high-tech facilities design and engineering firm, in a deal guided by Hengeler Mueller. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based BDT Capital is advised by a Hengeler Mueller team led by partners Daniel Moritz and Maximilian Schiessl. Counsel information for Exyte, which is based in Stuttgart, Germany, was not immediately available.

November 17, 2022, 9:29 AM