Corporate Deal

RMA Companies announced its acquisition of Earth Engineers, a geotechnical engineering and construction materials company, in a deal guided by Womble Bond Dickinson and Tonkon Torp LLP. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rancho Cucamonga, California-based RMA Companies was advised by Womble Bond. Earth Engineers, which is based in Camas, Washington, was represented by a Tonkon Torp team.

Construction & Engineering

July 03, 2024, 1:20 PM