Solar and energy storage assets owner Recurrent Energy LLC was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $200 million. The underwriters were represented by Milbank LLP. Foley & Lardner counseled tax equity lender U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partner Omar Nazif.

September 21, 2023, 9:09 AM

