Atlantic Park Fund, a General Atlantic Credit fund, together with funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Tactical Value led a $425 million preferred equity investment in Buyers Edge Platform, a supply chain, contracting and purchasing partner for the food service industry. New York-based Blackstone was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Michael Chao and Anthony Vernace. Counsel information for the other investors was not immediately available.

April 09, 2024, 1:11 PM

