Corporate Deal

Tricor Group, a portfolio company of BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII, announced that it has completed its acquisition of fund administrator Vistra. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hong Kong-based BPEA Private Equity was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by private equity partners Elizabeth Todd and Oliver Nip. Counsel information for Vistra was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

August 01, 2023, 10:41 AM

