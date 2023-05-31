Corporate Deal

Asda Group has agreed to purchase gas stations and retail food locations throughout the UK and Ireland from EG Group for 2.27 billion pounds ($2.8 billion). The transaction, announced May 30, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Leeds, United Kingdom-based Asda was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partner Stuart Boyd, Aneeq Durrani and Jessica Corr. The parties were also advised by Addleshaw Goddard, Latham & Watkins and Allen & Overy.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 31, 2023, 12:30 PM

