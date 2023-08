Corporate Deal

Philip Morris International was counseled by DLA Piper in a debt offering worth 1.18 billion euros ($1.28 billion). The DLA Piper team was led by partners Mark Dwyer, Steven Krivinskas, Carl Schweiler and Sanjay Shirodkar.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 28, 2023, 11:25 AM

