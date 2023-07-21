Corporate Deal

Cadence Design Systems has agreed to acquire chip interface technology developer Rambus Inc.'s SerDes and memory interface PHY IP business. The transaction, announced July 20, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Jose, California-based Cadence Design was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Mark Bekheit and Ian Nussbaum. Counsel information for Rambus, which is based in Sunnyvale, California, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 21, 2023

