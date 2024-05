Corporate Deal

Centivo has acquired primary care provider Eden Health in a deal guided by Lippes Mathias; Lowenstein Sandler; and Foley & Lardner. Financial terms were not disclosed. Buffalo, New York-based Centivo was advised by Lippes Mathias and Lowenstein Sandler. Eden Health, which is based in New York, was represented by a Foley & Lardner team.

Health Care

May 21, 2024, 12:31 PM

