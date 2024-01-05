Corporate Deal

Pomvom Ltd., a technology company that develops experiential content for amusement parks and attractions, is going public through a SPAC merger with Israel Acquisitions Corp. As a result of the merger, Pomvom will be listed on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $125 million. Tel Aviv, Israel-based Pomvom was represented by Greenberg Traurig; Carey Olsen; Goldfarb Gross Seligman & Co.; and Barnea Jaffa Lande. The blank check company was advised by Reed Smith and Naschitz Brandes Amir.

Technology

January 05, 2024, 11:28 AM

