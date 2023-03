Corporate Deal

Encore Capital Group Inc. was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $200 million. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Arash Baghai, Andrew Blumenthal, Y. Bozkurt, Reza Mojtabaee-Zaman, Greg Rodgers and Steven Stokdyk. The notes come due 2029.

Banking & Financial Services

March 02, 2023, 8:34 AM