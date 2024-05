Corporate Deal

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp., a blank check company targeting the health care industry, registered with the SEC on May 21 for a $75 million IPO. The New York-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Kirkland & Ellis partners Mathieu Kohmann, Christian Nagler and Peter Seligson. The underwriters, led by Jefferies Financial Group, are represented by White & Case partners Daniel Nussen and Joel Rubinstein.

Health Care

May 22, 2024, 9:53 AM

nature of claim: /